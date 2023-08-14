Yola Strait Crossing - 50 Years Ago Today

Written by YGTV Team on 14 August 2023 .

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the first crossing of the Strait by a yola from the Calpe Rowing Club.

A statement follows below:

The crew was bow Richard Labrador, No2 Ernesto Sanguinetti, No3 Abby Suissa, stroke Charlie Perez and cox Francis Cosquieri - the yola was named ‘Mercury.’ Although the successful crossing took four hours, things did not go the way the crew had planned. On their first attempt, just two days earlier, on Sunday 12th, they were hit by bad weather conditions.

Richard Labrador explains: “The advice they had been given was that conditions on Sunday would be perfect, this was ideal given that there would be lots of people at Camp Bay to cheer them on and the Calpe Rowing Club premises would be packed.” On Saturday they took the board round to Sheppard’s Marina where Hector Capurro was waiting onboard his yacht Gibel Tarik, he had very kindly offered to take them across and act as safety boat. On Sunday they arrived at Cires Bay and launched Mercury, they took with them a box of juices that had been donated so as to drink on their way. Conditions were not favourable at all; it was a moderate Easterly with considerable swell and it was choppy. Water started getting into the boat, mainly over the stern, until approximately one mile into the straits the yola started to sink. Panic stations - “release your feet from the straps so that you are fee to swim away”. The box of juices drifted away! The boat capsized, blades up in the air. Rowlock gates were opened, and blades handed to those on board the safety boat. Then the big task of lifting Mercury on to Hector’s yacht, submerged upside down in a rather rough sea. In the process the bow of Mercury hit Gibel Tarik and split open. The crew, fearful that their opponents might have a go, engaged Crispín to carry out essential repairs and fit a covering to the stern of Mercury. They went to Catalan Bay to speak to Bernardo Bonfiglio who said the following day, Tuesday, would enjoy perfect weather conditions. Tuesday morning they set off again, on board Gibel Tarik where among others, was the minister for sports, Horacio Zammitt, director of tourism Pepe Vaughan, captain of the Calpe Rowing Club Antonio Teuma, and trainer Clive Baker. Conditions were indeed perfect. 50 years ago there were no mobile phones or social media. John Gonçalves went to Lloyd’s Signal Station as lookout and when he saw the crew approaching he phoned Clarissa Vaughan, later to become Mrs Labrador. She then phoned Pat Ryman, later to become Mrs Sanguinetti, Maruja Perez, Charlie’s mother, and several others. They in turn phoned others and by the time the crew arrived at the Club it was absolutely packed, so important was the event that the committee agreed to allow ladies at the Club for the occasion! In addition Radio Gibraltar had been giving updates so that people at the beaches would see them arrive and cheer them on. GBC television was waiting for them at the Club. …It was a success, they had made it in under four hours. Mr Labrador said: “There were many who were convinced this was not going to be possible, Juanito Dumoulin, a very senior and highly respected cox was of the view that rowing at 32 strokes per minute for four or five hours meant some 8,000 or 10,000 strokes in total and this was not physically possible. Highly respected sports reporter John Sheppard also thought this was impossible and said if the crew were successful he would eat his words - a true sport the following day he was photographed in the Gibraltar Chronicle eating his words! “50 years ago this was a important event, the crew even got a mention in the Sports World Magazine. The crew has got together to row one more time after all these years, unfortunately Mercury is no longer about.”

MED ROWING CLUB CONGRATULATIONS

Stuart Bensadon, President of the Mediterranean Rowing Club, said: “On behalf of the Mediterranean Rowing Club, I extend my warmest and most heartfelt congratulations to each member of the Calpe Rowing Club crew for the extraordinary achievement in crossing the Straits of Gibraltar on Monday, 14th August 1973, marking the 50th anniversary of the 1st Yola Straits Crossing.

“It is with great admiration that we recognize the remarkable feat accomplished by the Calpe Rowing Club crew, consisting of bow Richard Labrador, No2 Ernesto Sanguinetti, No3 Abby Suissa, stroke Charlie Perez, and cox Francis Cosquieri, aboard the yola Mercury. Your tenacity, dedication, and unwavering spirit have demonstrated the true essence of sportsmanship and rowing excellence.

“The story of your journey, marked with challenges and setbacks, truly exemplifies the resilience of a united crew. Your first attempt may not have gone as planned, but your determination to overcome adversity and set your sights on success showcases the epitome of passion for the sport. The true character of athletes is defined not only by their victories but by their ability to rise above obstacles.

“Completing the crossing in under four hours is a testament to the power of teamwork, skill, and perseverance. Breaking barriers and achieving what many considered impossible is an inspiration to all rowing enthusiasts and athletes around the world. The memory of your original feat 50 years ago remains a cherished moment in rowing history.

“As President of the Mediterranean Rowing Club and speaking on behalf of the club, I am immensely proud of your achievements, and we hope your story will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of rowers. Your passion for the sport, coupled with your unwavering determination, serves as an exemplary model for the young generation taking up the sport.

“Once again, congratulations to the magnificent Calpe Rowing Club crew for your historic and triumphant accomplishment.”

CM: “A REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT”

Marking the anniversary, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said, “Today we celebrate the anniversary of an extraordinary event. 50 years ago, Richard Labrador, Ernesto Sanguinetti, Abby Suissa, Charlie Perez and Francis Cosquieri crossed the Strait of Gibraltar on a Yola for the first time ever. This was a remarkable achievement, which many thought would be impossible to achieve and which captured significant local and international media attention. I therefore take this opportunity to congratulate the magnificent crew, who I understand have regrouped one more time to mark the occasion, on their well-deserved anniversary.”