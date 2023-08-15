Handover Of RAF Gibraltar Station Commander

Written by YGTV Team on 15 August 2023 .

On 11th August 2023, Wing Commander Nel Doherty handed over command of RAF Gibraltar to Wing Commander Tom Harvey. The ceremony took place outside of RAF Gibraltar’s Station Headquarters with Station and MoD Gibraltar personnel present.

After serving 4 years as Station Commander at the airbase in the British Overseas Territory, Wing Commander Doherty returns to the UK to Standing Joint Command, Aldershot. During her time in Gibraltar she ensured the critical COVID 19 vaccine flights, has overseen the change of use of Winston Churchill Avenue, supported the West Africa Airbridge and seen the commencement of Programme MARSHALL and the installation of a new air traffic control radar on top of the Rock of Gibraltar.

An air traffic controller, Wing Commander Tom Harvey has arrived from the Ministry of Defence,where he was responsible for UK military activity in Latin America and the Caribbean, including support to 10 of the 14 UK Overseas Territories.

Wing Commander Harvey said, “I am hugely excited to take command of the Unit and lead the Station in continuing to deliver its critical output in support of Gibraltar. I wish to thank Wing Commander Doherty for her unstinting effort over the last 4 years, thanks to her leadership the station is well placed to continue its vital work.”

RAF Gibraltar is in a key strategic position at the gateway to the Mediterranean, and last year handled over 4000 military passengers and 303,000 tonnes of military freight. However as the Aerodrome Operator, Wing Commander Harvey is responsible for the safe operating environment for all flights, including civilian scheduled and charter flights. Last year the aerodrome saw 446,000 civilian passengers use the aerodrome by means of the international airport terminal on the north side of the runway.



