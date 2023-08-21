Hassans Environment Prize 2023 - Finalists Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2023 .

Earlier this Summer, to mark World Environment Day 2023, Hassans International Law Firm Limited launched the Hassans Environment Prize which will award £7,000 to up to two environmental initiatives in Gibraltar to help bring their project to fruition. The prize money has been accrued by investments made by the Hassans Environment Trust, which received a donation of £80,000 from the law firm to celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2019.

The finalists invited to present their project to the judging panel are:

Bayside Comprehensive School

The installation of a recycling creature within the school to be designed by Design Technology students, and the creation of a “secret garden” using upcycled materials to provide learning and wellbeing opportunities.

Gibraltar College

An innovative environmental project-based learning initiative for Level 1 students providing hands-on, experiential learning experiences that foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and environmental stewardship.

The School of Marine and Environmental Science, University of Gibraltar, represented by Dr Awantha Dissanayake and Dr Jaime Davies

A one-year research project focussed on coral restoration within Gibraltar waters.





Tania Rahmany, Project Lead at Hassans commented:

“We were delighted with the interest shown by our community in the Prize. We received a number of excellent submissions which demonstrated creativity, expertise and a passion for the environment which is shared by many in Gibraltar. The three shortlisted projects have been selected based on relevance to the core criteria of the Prize and the feasibility of the fruition of the project in light of the funds available.”

Mark Okes Voysey, CEO, Line Group, added:

“It is very encouraging that the three successful finalists are all educational establishments. Education is key to achieving a sustainable environment for Gibraltar and we are so thrilled to be in a position to support them. We would also like to thank all the applicants for taking part.”

The shortlisted applicants will present their projects to the judging panel at Hassans’ offices on Thursday 21st September. The judges will be Peter Montegriffo KC and Wayne Fortunato, representing Line Trust Corporation Limited, the trustee of the Hassans Environmental Trust, and Stephen Warr, the Enforcer of the Trust.





