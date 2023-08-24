Together Gibraltar Congratulates GCSE Students On Their Results

Written by YGTV Team on 24 August 2023 .

Together Gibraltar has congratulated GCSE students on their results.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Together Gibraltar congratulates GCSE students on their results, culminating from their years of hard work along with that of their teachers and support staff.

Together Gibraltar Youth Spokesperson, Mark Murien highlighted that while some students may not have received the results they were hoping for, young people should not feel defined by their grades. “While these results are an important achievement, they are not everything. Life is filled with opportunities that go far beyond the grades on a piece of paper. Your character, resilience, and determination are what truly define you and will guide your success in the future.”





