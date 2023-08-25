  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

New Firefighters Join The Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service And Airport Fire & Rescue Service

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and Airport Fire and Rescue Service, welcomed four new  recruits to their respective ranks following successful completion of the Firefighter Foundation and  Development Programme (FFDP), at The Fire Service College, Moreton-In-Marsh, UK.  

The eight-week FFDP course is a tough challenge for all new recruits with continuous mental and  physical assessments, including assessments on basic core skills, such as ladders, hose drills, knots  and lines, and the even more rigorous Breathing Apparatus and Compartment Fire Behaviour  Training. Additionally, recruits were instructed on Road Traffic Collisions, including the release of  trapped persons and subsequent application of emergency first aid, by applying the previously  acquired skills and knowledge in the Casualty Care for Emergency Services module.  

Each Fire Service will now concentrate their efforts towards more specific skills, commensurate  with their own areas of expertise. The GFRS firefighter will complete a two-week diving course for  sub surface diver rescue and a further two weeks of Rope Rescue Level One Operator’s course.  

The three AFRS firefighters have undergone a further two weeks of Aviation Firefighting and  Rescue training in UK and will now continue with their structured development programme locally,  which also includes Working at Height and Confined Space Rescue.  

Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez and Senior Fire Officer Nicky Viñales, added: “It is incredible to see  how much the Fire Service has developed in recent times and how many new challenges we face.  This new generation of Fire Fighters is undergoing training to be able to deal with all these  challenges in a safe and effective manner, and this is no easy task. They are, at times, pushed to their  limits but this will no doubt make them more resilient as they look to develop and establish  themselves within their respective Services. It is now up to us to continue to support them and  further develop their skills to make them even better. On behalf of both the GFRS and the AFRS, we  would like to wish these four Fire Fighters the very best going forward and truly hope they all enjoy  the experience of serving our community whilst having a successful career in the Fire and Rescue  Service.”

 


 

Firefighters Aidan Serra, Jamie Robba and Michael Gracia for the AFRS. Firefighter Julian Wahnon for GFRS.

