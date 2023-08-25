New Firefighters Join The Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service And Airport Fire & Rescue Service

Written by YGTV Team on 25 August 2023 .

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and Airport Fire and Rescue Service, welcomed four new recruits to their respective ranks following successful completion of the Firefighter Foundation and Development Programme (FFDP), at The Fire Service College, Moreton-In-Marsh, UK.

A statement follows below:

The eight-week FFDP course is a tough challenge for all new recruits with continuous mental and physical assessments, including assessments on basic core skills, such as ladders, hose drills, knots and lines, and the even more rigorous Breathing Apparatus and Compartment Fire Behaviour Training. Additionally, recruits were instructed on Road Traffic Collisions, including the release of trapped persons and subsequent application of emergency first aid, by applying the previously acquired skills and knowledge in the Casualty Care for Emergency Services module.

Each Fire Service will now concentrate their efforts towards more specific skills, commensurate with their own areas of expertise. The GFRS firefighter will complete a two-week diving course for sub surface diver rescue and a further two weeks of Rope Rescue Level One Operator’s course.

The three AFRS firefighters have undergone a further two weeks of Aviation Firefighting and Rescue training in UK and will now continue with their structured development programme locally, which also includes Working at Height and Confined Space Rescue.

Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez and Senior Fire Officer Nicky Viñales, added: “It is incredible to see how much the Fire Service has developed in recent times and how many new challenges we face. This new generation of Fire Fighters is undergoing training to be able to deal with all these challenges in a safe and effective manner, and this is no easy task. They are, at times, pushed to their limits but this will no doubt make them more resilient as they look to develop and establish themselves within their respective Services. It is now up to us to continue to support them and further develop their skills to make them even better. On behalf of both the GFRS and the AFRS, we would like to wish these four Fire Fighters the very best going forward and truly hope they all enjoy the experience of serving our community whilst having a successful career in the Fire and Rescue Service.”





Firefighters Aidan Serra, Jamie Robba and Michael Gracia for the AFRS. Firefighter Julian Wahnon for GFRS.