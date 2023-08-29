Mouetaz Ziani Appointed As New Chairperson Of The Open Award Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 29 August 2023 .

The Board of Trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar is pleased to announce the appointment of Mouetaz Ziani as Chairperson of the Open Award Centre (OAC).

A statement from the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar follows below:

The OAC facilitates the Award to those young people who do not form part of other organisations which offer the Award.

Mouetaz Ziani, a Design Development Engineer and Project Manager, has a passion for supporting charities and NGO's. Having completed his own Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards and becoming a leader for Award participants Mouetaz is no stranger to the transformative power of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award. Inspired by the dedication of numerous other adults who have upheld the Award's legacy, he now steps into the role of Chairperson with a resolute commitment to carry forward their remarkable work.

Mouetaz's vision for the OAC is simple yet profound – to build upon the successes of previous years and empower the youth through this unique Award. He has witnessed firsthand how young individuals from diverse fields and interests unite in pursuit of a common goal, embarking on demanding journeys that foster personal growth and development. It is the immeasurable positive impact of the Award on these young lives that fuels his determination to lead with unwavering enthusiasm.

With a wealth of experience in logistics and project management, Mouetaz is poised to contribute his unique skills to the organisation. Collaborating closely with the Award leaders, he aims to maintain and expand the Award's remarkable legacy, ensuring that it continues to empower and inspire young people year after year. Additionally, he envisions implementing greater community involvement, fostering even deeper connections between Award participants and the wider society.

As the Chairperson of the OAC, Mouetaz Ziani embodies a potent blend of expertise, passion, and optimism. With him at the helm, the OAC is poised for a bright and transformative future, dedicated to equipping the next generation with invaluable skills, experiences, and a deep sense of purpose.

The Board of Trustees wishes Mouetaz every success in his role. The Board also wishes to express its thanks to Paul Lyon who stepped down as Chairperson earlier this year following several years in the post.





