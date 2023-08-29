Oil Spill: ESG Says Insurers Will Pay Financial Compensation But Damage To Ecosystem Remains

Written by YGTV Team on 29 August 2023 .

The ESG has said that another stage has been reached in the “latest oil spill saga” with news that the Captain of Gas Venus has been fined £20,000 for allowing 3 tons of heavy fuel oil to enter Gibraltar waters and damage our coastline. The group notes that this is a personal fine to the Captain with Insurers covering the costs of the clean up operation and ecosystem damage. That is likely to run into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

A statement continued: “We are told that a 3 step protocol failed which led to the oil spill, 2 of which involved people, and the group asks what corrective measures will be introduced on those crew members who failed to do their jobs properly that day?

“We would also like to know if there was no crewmember present during the refuelling process, as advised in reports, why did this not register with the supply vessel crew? What corrective measures will be introduced to supply barges to ensure they don’t fuel ‘blind’?

“The irreversible impacts from oil pollution in the natural environment demands that all parties involved are 100% vigilant over what is classed as a high risk activity. As previously expressed the ESG believes the Port must have the human resources to police these transactions and ensure that our marine environment and important public amenities are protected from this oil industry.

“Insurers can afford and will cover the significant costs of the ongoing clean up and provide financial compensation for ecosystem damage, but the damage will have already been done.

“The ESG will be following up with Government, the Port and other stakeholders over the need for participation by the authorities on ship-to-ship bunkering, which create large profits, and heavy impacts on our environment when they go wrong, as so clearly did with the Gas Venus.

“Prevention at all costs.”