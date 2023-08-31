Unite The Union Calls For Public Sector Members To Participate In Ballot Of Pay Offer By HMGoG

Written by YGTV Team on 31 August 2023 .

Unite the Union is calling on its members in the public sector to participate in a ballot concerning the current pay offer presented by the HM Government of Gibraltar, as announced by the Chief Minister in his budget speech to Parliament.

This important step reflects Unite's commitment to advocating for fair and equitable compensation for all public sector employees.

Unite the Union recognises the dedication and hard work of these individuals, who provide essential services that keep our society running smoothly. As the collective bargaining representative for a significant portion of public sector employees, Unite is entrusted with the responsibility to negotiate on behalf of its members to secure fair wages and working conditions.

Over the past months, Unite has engaged in constructive discussions with representatives from HMGoG to address the issue of compensation for public sector workers. These negotiations have been centred around the goal of achieving an offer that recognises the efforts of these employees and adequately reflects the cost of living and economic realities, especially for the lower earners in the public sector. The two year pay proposal is the best available deal through negotiation.

In light of the current circumstances, Unite believes that it is essential to provide its members with the opportunity to voice their opinions on the proposed pay offer. The upcoming ballot will allow each member to express their individual stance on the offer, ensuring that their collective voice is heard and respected.

Unite the Union is committed to transparency, fairness, and democratic processes. The decision to call for a ballot demonstrates Unite's dedication to empowering its members and involving them in decisions that directly impact their lives and livelihoods.

The ballot process will begin on Monday 4th September 2024 and will run for a two week period, ending on Friday 15thSeptember 2023. Just as last time, ballot officials will be visiting members in their workplaces asking for theirparticipation in this democratic process. Unite encourages all its eligible members in the public sector to actively participate in the ballot, as their input will be crucial in shaping the union's stance on the current pay offer. We recommend that this offer is accepted as being the best possible outcome of negotiations with HMGoG.

Unite the Union remains committed to advocating for the best interests of its members and the broader workforce. The results of the ballot will guide Unite's future actions and negotiations with HMGoG, ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of public sector workers are at the forefront of all discussions.