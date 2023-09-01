Chief Minister’s Message On World Alzheimer’s Month

Written by YGTV Team on 01 September 2023 .

Today, Friday 1st September marks the start of World Alzheimer’s Month with this year’s theme being ‘Never too early, never too late’.

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said:

“Dementia is something we, unfortunately, cannot avoid. It is something I have lived in my own family. It's something I know has deeply affected very many families in Gibraltar and around the world.

“Today, 1st September, marks the start of World Alzheimer’s Month and I want to recognise the great work done in partnership by the Government and the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society. Last year, I became a Dementia Friend, alongside my cabinet colleagues and committed my Government’s support to making Gibraltar a Dementia Friendly society. I am very pleased to see that many Government departments and Ministries have now become Dementia Friends and, like me, are now even more aware of what it is like to live with Dementia.

“I would like to thank Daphne Alcantara from GADS for her work as a Dementia Champion in rolling this out across Gibraltar and recommit my Government’s support to making the lives of those living with dementia, and their families, as comfortable and dignified as possible. I look forward to meeting with Daphne on Monday ahead of the meeting of the Gibraltar Cabinet where we will continue to discuss the rollout of our National Dementia Strategy”.





