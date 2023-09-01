Cultural Awards 2023 – Voting Numbers Announced

Public voting for the 2023 Cultural Awards will start on Friday 1st September 2023 and run until Friday 29th September.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The telephone numbers have been set up by Gibtelecom and will be available for calls made from Gibtelecom landline and mobiles, with all the monies raised donated to the GBC Open Day fund. The public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees, these votes will then be considered by the Cultural Awards Board.

The telephone numbers for public voting are as follows:

YOUTH (21 and under)

1.India Borge - 8640

Winner of numerous art competitions to include Young Art Exhibition, YA 12-13 year group category, Sovereign Art Foundation Student Prize & SAF global competition shortlisted artist.

2.Luna Lee - 8641

Won Best Youth actress at this year’s Drama Festival and was recognised as most promising vocalist at GIBFYM. Recipient of Parasol Foundation scholarship for promise and potential.

3.Nicholas Raggio - 8642

Won Best Youth Actor at the 2023 Gibraltar Drama Festival and later won the Best Actor award at Duncan Rand festival in UK. Featured solo role in GAMPA’s ‘We Will Rock You’ musical.

4.Brianna Trinidad - 8643

Won Sussex Award and Best Female dancer at Gibraltar’s International Dance Festival. Selected for Sadler’s Well’s project, a 2-week company experience in London for aspiring professional dancers.







SENIOR (22 and over)

1.Shane Dalmedo - 8644

Selected for Royal Academy Summer Exhibition from 1000’s of entries. Her paintings and sculptures were chosen to represent Gibraltar in Bermondsey London and as part of the Tangier Cultural Exchange. Exhibited in numerous shows in Spain.

2.Julian Felice - 8645

Recognised for his writing winning Best Play with ‘Blue Whale’ at the Duncan Rand One Act festival in UK, with play performed by Gibraltarians in the Space London. Short Story Competition overall winner. Received Drama Festival Adjudicator’s Award for his acting.

3.Stefan Hoare - 8646

Visual effects artist who has worked on projects with Disney, Universal and Marvel Studios. Part of a team nominated for a Visual Effects Society Award, provided digital work for Disney’s 2023 ‘The Little Mermaid’.

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT

1.GAMPA & Parasol Foundation - International Women’s Day programme - 8647

The collaboration which run over a week aimed to raise awareness and dialogue. This included an art exhibition at GEMA Gallery; a music and drama workshop with Clubhouse Gibraltar; a selection of education videos about local women and their achievements, a music recital; an immersive theatre experience relating to female relationships and roles, and a youth panel discussion under the ‘Embrace Equity’ theme.

2.JM Memorial Foundation - Tangier Cultural Exchange - 8648

A project which aimed to promote links between both communities and create networking opportunities. This involved an art exhibition featuring Gibraltar artists and the Gibraltar Sea Scouts and Moroccan musicians. The launch of a collaborative song and music video promoting both communities and a cultural weekend of workshops at Donabo Gardens in Tangier.

3.Ukraine ‘Artists For Peace’ - 8649

A community effort spearheaded by Gail Francis-Tiron and John Paul Bautista which has seen over £18,000 raised for charities supporting those affected by the Ukraine war. The initiative has seen two art exhibitions and auctions with around 200 artworks donated for the cause.

The closing date for the public voting is Friday 29th September 2023. Calls cost 50p. Please seek bill payer’s permission prior to calling.



The Awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday 29th November 2023 at the Sunborn Hotel. For further information please contact the GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20040843 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.