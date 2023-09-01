Transitions Dance Academy Attend New Prague Dance Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 01 September 2023 .

Earlier this Summer, Transitions Dance Academy took their competition team, consisting of 17 dancers aged between 9 and 23, to compete in the New Prague Dance Festival.

A statement from Transitions Dance Academy follows below:

The Festival, which has been running for 25 years, brings together amateur dance teams from across the globe. The 2023 competition welcomed 16 dance academies from Australia, Brazil, Belgium, Guam, Israel, Malta, Panama, Singapore, Bangladesh, the USA, and Gibraltar.

The Gibraltar team performed eight routines in total, all choreographed and directed by Studio Director, Gillaine Alman, Studio Teacher, and part of the Competition Team, Heather Edwards, who were also assisted by Siandayle Alman and Adrianna Duffy-Parody. Dancers Madison Baldachino and Siandayle Alman were key to the smooth organisation over the course of the three-day program, which, alongside the stage performances, saw the team participate in a series of contemporary, ballet, and hip hop workshops led by industry leading tutors, as well as tourist excursions during the course of the week.

Gilliane explained:

“The New Prague Dance Festival is a unique dance festival. Yes, of course there are trophies to be won, and naturally we’re delighted to have brought home four well-deserved awards, but the festival offers dancers so much more than trophies.

The format of the festival allows the dancers to integrate with many different cultures. The series of workshops and events that are held throughout the week allow the dancers to appreciate different dance styles, approaches, and overall enrich the dancers’ experience of how the love of dance unites dancers from all walks of life, allowing them to be inspired, and to inspire others.”

Heather continues:

“So many dance festivals only offer the chance for dancers to perform their pieces once, in a “knock-out” format, which, after the extreme hard work that the dancers put in to perfect their pieces months in advance, can be anti-climatic at times. The Prague festival provides the opportunity for the dancers to perform their dances at least twice, judged twice, and possibly selected for a third performance on the final gala night. Performing on an international stage at a venue such as the Nova Scena (New Stage), National Theatre of Prague, is an experience like no other, it’s an incredible platform for learning and development, the memories of which the girls will carry with them forever.”

Gillaine concludes:

“The ultimate objective of Transitions Dance Academy is to nurture and develop each and every dancer so that they take pride in every performance, celebrate the wins, and learn from every performing occasion. The life skills they learn in class, rehearsals, and on stage - discipline, self worth, resilience, and respect are traits that overlap into their everyday well-being and development. The trophies are just the icing on the cake.

Heather and I would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of the team. We are proud of their talent, teamwork, hard work, and the support of each other both in class and during the Festival.”

The team consisted of Amira Aitlahcen, Siandayle Alman, Madison Baldachino, Louise Brier, Martha Collins Knock, Heather Edwards, Paige Ferro, Amy Gonzalez, Maya Jones, Eryn Mauro Torres, Lucia Ochello, Bella Perez, Charlotte Sawyer, Skye Traverso, Ella Vazquez, Mariana Verissimo, and Ella Victory.

With eight pieces performed in total, the team was delighted to bring back the following four awards to Gibraltar.

Dance Flower-Buds (award for the collective junior pieces - The Wiz of Oz, Hocus Pocus, Thing 1 & Thing 2) - 2nd Place

Dance Theatre (creative choreography award for “The Wiz of Oz”) - 3rd Place

Talent of Dance (Individual awards for young dancers): Bella Perez and Ella Victory.

Congratulating the team on their performances, Prof John Cortes MBE, Minister for Education & Culture, said:

“I am absolutely delighted with the success of Transitions Dance Academy. Yet again Gibraltarian dancers have excelled on the international stage, a testament to the hard work, and the skill of Transitions’ teachers, choreographers, and dancers. My heartfelt congratulations to all. They have done us all proud.”

Wendy Garro, President of the Gibraltar National Dance Organisation (GNDO), added:

“The GNDO would like to congratulate the Transitions Dance Academy and their dancers on their achievements at the New Prague Dance Festival, their talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed. Gillaine is a teacher who shares her heart with her students through dance. She inspires them and motivates them to achieve new things, always going above and beyond to help them to become better dancers.”

The Wiz of Oz, Thing 1 & Thing 2 and Friend Like Me (from Transitions’ end of year production, Aladdin) are being performed on stage at Casemates from 10.30am on National Day. Be sure to pop down and watch the award-winning pieces.





