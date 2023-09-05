New Access to Upper Rock as Network of Footpaths is Expanded

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2023 .

As part of the continuing work to improve facilities in the Upper Rock and encourage visitors, especially by opening it up further to residents of Gibraltar, the Government proposes to restore the final stretch of Charles V Wall steps, connecting the Devil’s Gap ‘Footpath to Town’ to the Town Centre. These works will expand further the existing paths and trails in and around the Upper Rock, and the new route will be incorporated in the Gibraltar National Trails.

As part of the project, Devil’s Gap Battery will be restored and the area converted into an interpretation centre and cafeteria.

The Minister for Heritage, John Cortes, said: “I am delighted to be able to announce this new exciting restoration which will further enhance access to the Upper Rock. This is yet another example of the Government’s commitment to refurbishing the Upper Rock Nature Reserve which was neglected for so many years by the previous GSD administration.”