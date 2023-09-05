Gibraltar Bus Company To Take Strike Action Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2023 .

Unite members in the Gibraltar Bus Company have been balloted for strike action with a 98.21% of those voting in favour of industrial action.

A statement from the union continued: “Little progress has been made with HMGOG to date in relation to negotiations concerning pay. When compared to similar grades across other HMGOG owned entities the Gibraltar Bus Company Limited has not been properly remunerated when considering the level of duties and responsibilities they undertake. Despite repeated arguments and meetings with no viable solutions Unite’s membership has deemed it necessary to take strike action from Wednesday 6th September. Unite remains open to all possible solutions to try to resolve the current dispute.”