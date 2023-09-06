Her Worship the Mayor’s National Day Message

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2023 .

“This week we are celebrating our identity as a people, culminating in National Day, the most important day in our annual calendar of events.

"Everything we have endured in our history has forged our identity, and we must remain united in our resolve. Let us fly our colours with pride and never take for granted all we have achieved and how blessed we are. As the Mayor, and therefore the civic representative of all Gibraltarians and residents of this community, I would like to take this opportunity of wishing you a very Happy National Day, whichever way you choose to join in the celebrations, for so many different events have been organised for you and your families to enjoy. On this note I would like to express my thanks to all the organisers to whom we owe a debt of gratitude. This is a day for all of us to come together as one, a day also to be thankful for living in such a beautiful place which we can truly call our home.”