Minister Daryanani at Cruise Lines International Association Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2023 .

The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has attended the Cruise Lines International Association Conference(CLIA) in Hamburg.

The conference was the meeting point for the port and cruise destination community. It was a unique opportunity to interact with industry peers, discussing ideas and issues impacting the community and an opportunity to work together as the 2023 season moves forward.

The Minister participated in Business 1:1 meetings with cruise executives when he had the opportunity to discuss and update on Gibraltar related matters.

Minister Daryanani was also asked to open a panel discussion on “Port, Logistics and Supply Chain Sustainability requirements” He spoke of what Gibraltar was doing, in general, and what the industry was trying to achieve. The panel continued to discuss the Minister’s opening address.

Minister Daryanani commented: “Events like these allow us to raise Gibraltar’s profile within the industry and put us on the map in the presence of top executives. It also allows us to network with everyone involved. We need to do this work, we need to talk about what we are doing and what we want to achieve. This is all part of the process of attracting more cruise calls to our port. It is complicated and we have to do this nonstop to show our commitment to the industry. For Gibraltar’s Minster for Tourism to be asked to introduce prestigious discussions in this kind of conference is proof of the esteem we are held in the industry. I will always continue pushing the Gibraltar brand energetically”.