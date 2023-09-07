Tender Awarded For Urban Wastewater Treatment Plant

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2023 .

The Government has announced that following the publication of a public tender notice on the 7 June 2023 for the design, construction, financing and operation of an urban wastewater treatment plant and following an extensive evaluation process of the tenders received on the 7 July 2023, ECO Waters Ltd has been nominated as the preferred bidder for this project.

A statement continued: “Gibraltar’s use of sea water for sanitary purposes creates challenges that are not present in other wastewater treatment plants given the salinity of the sewage effluent and the changes in salinity experienced during storm events. Discussions will now proceed with the preferred bidder to deal with some technical and commercial matters that require further details. The aim is to conclude these discussions as soon as possible so as to be able to make a tender award.

“The plant will be located on the Brewery Crusher site at Europa Point. The site will be cleared in anticipation of the project proceeding and some advance works will be carried out in preparation of its construction.”

The Minister for Environment, John Cortes, said: “This is a very important and positive step forward for Gibraltar. All proposals have been subjected to a rigorous environmental assessment process, and I am confident that ECO Waters Ltd will be capable in delivering a wastewater plant that is environmentally conscious”.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I am extremely pleased to announce ECO Waters Ltd as the preferred bidder for the Urban Wastewater Treatment Plant after some delays with the previous companies initially awarded preferred bidder status going into liquidation. This project means that we will be capable of serving Gibraltar’s needs in a way that has not been possible before. I hope construction can begin as soon as possible”.