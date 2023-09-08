Mayor Visits The Main Guard

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2023 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust recently invited Her Worship The Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD, to The Main Guard on Tuesday 5th September to meet the Board of Trustees and staff. Her Worship was welcomed by our Chairman Ian Balestrino and CEO Claire Montado who showed her around our Gift & Bookshop and patio oasis before meeting with other Trustees in our offices.

A statement continued: “Common ideas and interests were shared around the table about the need to protect and promote our unique heritage and there was a shared desire to support one another’s work in the community. We look forward to future collaborations with Her Worship, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD, and the Mayor’s Office."