Government Confirms it Will Issue ID Cards to People Who Live on Vessels

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2023 .

The Government has confirmed that, after discussions with the Civil Status and Registration Office, they will lift the instruction which was previously issued which meant that residency was not being granted to anyone who lived on a vessel.

A statement continued: “Subject to individuals meeting the relevant criteria (and information being provided to HMGoG by the Marinas), HMGoG will revert to the previous practice of permitting vessels to be used to prove residency.

“HMGoG will, however, also be setting up a review of our current legislative regime on residency requirements, to include a review on the criteria for eligibility for residency in Gibraltar.”