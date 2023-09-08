More Cultural Premises Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2023 .

The Government has announced further plans to provide facilities for cultural organisations. The former squash club at South Pavilion Road, which was relocated to its new site at Europa, will be converted into premises for clubs and associations, with use always consistent with the residential nature of the area. The green area adjacent will be retained and enhanced.

This will be subject as usual to the Planning process.

Minister for Culture and Heritage, John Cortes, said: “Once again we will be giving new life to a Heritage building, and converting it to provide premises for some of the many active organisations who have been patiently waiting. I am well aware of the need that the community has for such facilities, and the conversion of these buildings will make a significant difference to many."