Minister For Justice Issues Domestic Abuse Strategy

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2023 .

The Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento has today launched the Government’s National Domestic Abuse Strategy.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Strategy has been prepared by the Domestic Abuse Partnership which is led by Minister Sacramento and is made up of the heads of the key stakeholder departments throughout the public sector.

This is an important strategy document to underpin the legislation new Domestic Abuse Act that was passed earlier this year and will serve to better protect and assist victims of domestic abuse.

Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento said “The framework for domestic abuse has been completely overhauled in Gibraltar the aim of which is to improve outcome for all victims and their families, particularly children. I wish to thank allthe members ofthe strategic partnership who have worked together this past year under the leadership of the working groups strategic lead from the Ministry of Justice’





