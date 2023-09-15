Bus Drivers Vote to Return to Work on Monday “In Order to Obtain Clarity from Government in Negotiations”

Written by YGTV Team on 15 September 2023 .

Bus drivers will return to work on Monday 18th September, bringing to an end the strike over pay.

A statement from Unite the union continued: "Over the past number of weeks we have tried to engage with HMGOG in an effort to reach a fair and mutually beneficial agreement. Unfortunately despite the union’s best efforts and willingness to collaborate, we have not been able to come to a resolution due to what has been perceived by the membership as a lack of meaningful engagement by HMGOG.

“Members in the GBCL understand the inconvenience recent industrial action has caused valued passengers and the community of Gibraltar. Due to the complexity of operations, services are unable to resume until Monday 18th September. The decision taken by union members in the Gibraltar Bus Company to return to work is made with the highest consideration for the needs of the community even though an agreement with HMGOG is yet to be reached. Unite’s members in GBCL remain fully committed to obtaining an agreement whilst also taking in to deep consideration the desire to continue to provide a reliable and effective service from Monday onwards.”