Caretaker Chief Minister Expresses Condolences On Passing Of Mr Jose Netto

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2023 .

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is saddened to learn of the passing of veteran trade union leader Mr Jose Netto. Mr Netto was a prominent of the Transport & General Workers Union in Gibraltar and was appointed as its District Officer for many years.

Mr Netto was awarded the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour in 2009 for services to trade unionism and workers. Last year, he gifted his personal collection of Gibraltar related books to the University of Gibraltar.

Flags from all Government buildings will be flown at half-mast.

The Caretaker Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jose Netto. Jose was a lifelong unionist who is most well remembered for his time as District Officer of the TGWU. He was a pillar of trade unionism in Gibraltar and will, undoubtedly, be remembered accordingly. I would like to express my most sincere condolences to his sons Michael and Jaime and his daughter Annie, as well as his wider family and friends, on behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar.”





