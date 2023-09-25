GHA Introduces Waiting List Strategy

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2023 .

The GHA has introduced a Waiting List Strategy as a core element of its Reset, Restart, Recover programme for post-pandemic reform.

The Strategy outlines the framework to ensure the GHA effectively addresses the backlog impact from the pandemic and manages patient waiting lists going forward through ensuring timely and efficient delivery of healthcare services. It is based on the principles and best practices followed by the UK tailored to the unique needs of Gibraltar.

The strategy aims to:

improve patient experience

optimise resource allocation

minimise waiting times for appointments

ensure clinical treatment and procedures are prioritised according to clinical need

A copy of the strategy can be found of the following link: Key Documents - Gibraltar Health Authority (gha.gi)

The GHA intends to evaluate, review, and update progress against the strategy at least every 24 months.

The table below highlights areas of significant improvement that have already been achieved. The GHA will continue to work to increase the number of appointments and procedures either within available resources or specifically funded initiatives until the system is fully stabilised and running optimally.





















Further detail on the work and initiatives undertaken to date can be found on the following link Key Documents - Gibraltar Health Authority (gha.gi)

The GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘This is a real success story resulting in patients being able to see a clinician when and where they need to. This could be a doctor, nurse, dentist, therapist, midwife, or other member of a clinical team. We recognise that we may not have caught up for everybody, and that systems are not always perfect, but we are confident in the coming months you will see even further improvements.’





