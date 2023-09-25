Government’s Human Resources Department Launches Workforce Domestic Abuse Policy

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2023 .

As part of the National Domestic Abuse Strategy, the Government’s Human Resources Department has this week launched a workforce policy that will make provision for dealing with members of staff throughout the public sector who may be subjected to domestic abuse, as well as staff who may be perpetrators.

The Human Resources Department is a member of the Domestic Abuse Strategic Partnership established by the Minister for Justice and this policy now applies to everyone who works in the public sector.

Ahead of the policy being launched, it was presented to heads of department and senior officials throughout the public sector at a training workshop which was followed by a presentation delivered by domestic abuse survivor Rachel Williams who was again in Gibraltar to deliver work commissioned by the Ministry for Justice.

The implementation of this policy is a significant step forward to ensure victims of domestic abuse in Gibraltar are supported and perpetrators are held to account.

Caretaker Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, said: “As part of our Domestic abuse strategy, I am proud to endorse the launch of our comprehensive Government HR policy on domestic abuse. This vital initiative reflects our commitment to fostering safe and respectful workplaces, where every individual's well-being is paramount. Together, we stand against domestic abuse, ensuring that justice prevails within and beyond our organization."