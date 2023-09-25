GBC's The Leaders: In The Spotlight Live From JMH This Thursday

Written by YGTV Team on 25 September 2023 .

On Thursday evening GBC will televise the first programme with the candidates for Chief Minister. The Leaders: In the Spotlight will allow a live audience at the John Mackintosh hall to quiz Keith Azopardi (GSD) and Fabian Picardo (GSLP/Liberals). They will take questions individually before coming together on stage for a final round.

The Leaders: In the Spotlight is at 9.15pm and presented by Ros Astengo.

The general public will have a chance to get free tickets for the event on Wednesday morning from 10am. They will be available at the John Mackintosh Hall ticket office on a strict 2 per person allocation.

Each party has already been given a selection of tickets ahead of general release.

Meanwhile, GBC has also released a TV & Radio Election guide which can be downloaded by clicking on the election bar on www.gbc.gi