GSD Pays Tribute To Jose Netto

25 September 2023

The GSD has expressed its sadness after hearing of the passing of Jose Netto

GSD Leader, Keith Azopardi said:

“Jose had an unrivalled life-long career as a campaigner for workers in Gibraltar and beyond. There won’t be anyone like him. For decades he worked tirelessly to improve the terms and conditions of working-class families and was instrumental in many of the improvements achieved since the 1960s. He left his mark not just on trade unionism but on wider society as a fearless advocate for the defence of workers. Jose was a legend of trade unionism and an astute analyst of people and labour situations. He retired in 1996 but remained available to offer his advice and experience after such a long career at the helm of what was then the TGWU. He made a massive contribution to Gibraltar and many people owe the terms they enjoy today to his efforts and those of that cadre of union leaders of that time. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered. Our deepest condolences to the whole family.”