Carpe Diem Running Club Offers Free Couch To 5K Classes

Written by YGTV Team on 26 September 2023 .

A local running club is encouraging people to get fitter by offering free Couch to 5km classes.

The Carpe Diem Running Club will run the sessions three times a week from Tuesday 10 October.

It’s hoped the running plan will allow complete beginners to run 5km in just nine weeks.

A spokesperson for the Carpe Diem Running Club said the programme is a great way to get fit whilst making new friends.

“One of the biggest challenges a new runner faces is not knowing how or where to start.

“But this mixture of running and walking will gradually build up their fitness and stamina. The first week involves running for just a minute at a time, which helps to create realistic expectations.

“Our Couch to 5km programme is for everyone, including those who’ve never run before to those who just want to get more active.

“So, if you know of anyone who may be interested, such as friends, family or work colleagues, please share the details with them.”

For more information and to sign up, scan the QR code on the poster or click on this link: https://forms.gle/8gBfSHqmqv6Zsh6C7

Further information can be found on their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Founded in 2019, Carpe Diem Running Club is a club that prides itself on being inclusive for all. “We are a club with various paces, ages, nationalities and abilities, who train around the Rock several times a week.”