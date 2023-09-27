Sustainable Transport Action Group Present Cycling Charter

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2023 .

The Sustainable Transport Action Group have published a cycling charter which highlights the pros of continuing the development of cycling lanes in Gibraltar. A statement from the Sustainable Transport Action Group follows below:

A number of pro cyclists and pro environmentalists have formed a group with various aims.

The name of the group is the Sustainable Transport Action Group.

The aim is to present to all political parties, as has occured in innumerable cities in Europe, a cycling charter.

This cycling charter (as attached) highlights the evident pros of continuing in the development of cycling lanes in Gibraltar for the greater good of our community.

This charter is currently backed by the Gibraltar Cycling Association and its four affiliated clubs. The total number of club members is 215. That being a fraction of the actual number of non club cyclists in Gibraltar.

The Environmental Safety Group also endorses this charter.

The Charter serves as a reminder to the political parties that there should be full support for the development of sustainable transport.

There has been an evident increase in the use of the new cycling lanes since the 3rd June 2023 specially by youngsters.

We hope that we all pull together and depoliticise this very important matter.