Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister To Attend Conservative Party Conference This Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2023 .

The Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia CMG will this weekend travel to the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester to represent the Government.

A statement from the Government follows below:

At the conference, Dr Garcia will host the traditional Gibraltar Reception which will see many senior members oftheConservative Party including UK Government Ministers attend. The Deputy Chief Minister will then have the opportunity to address those present as well as conduct one-to one meetings.

This year, as a result of the General Election taking place in Gibraltar, HMGOG Minsters will obviously not be able to attend all the Party Conferences as is normally the case. Despite this, the Government of Gibraltar will have a presence at each Party Conference with a Gibraltar stand, which will be manned by the Gibraltar Government London Office, and the traditional Gibraltar reception will still take place.

Additionally, the Chair of the 4th Committee of the United Nations has agreed to postpone the address from Gibraltar, which was due to take place next week, until after the General Election is held.