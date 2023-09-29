Gibraltar Heritage Trust Reveals Campaign List

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2023 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust issued its campaign list earlier this summer in a series of face-to-face meetings with all political parties, however we feel it would be useful to summarise our main concerns regarding the conservation, promotion and enhancement of our heritage.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

The document focuses on heritage as a public good, playing a key role in economic and social regeneration and enhancing wellbeing and mental health.

The Trust essentially has asked all political parties to:

Champion our unique heritage by supporting systems to safeguard and promote it; Commit to the principles in the Heritage Vision and champion the conservation of heritage assets and their use for public benefit; Invest in and promote heritage assets as part of creating vibrant places to live whilst building sector skills and capacity;

Rather than providing a specific list as we have in previous election years, we have summarised these and called on Government to:

Reinforce the step change of the 2018 Heritage Act by embarking on a programme of Heritage Audits which will determine the state of heritage assets and identify particularly those at risk.

Fully Commit to the principles in the Heritage Vision and champion the restoration of heritage assets and their use for public benefit.

Change the piecemeal approach to Rosia Bay and champion the development of the Rosia Bay Heritage Quarter.

Review its approach to core heritage activities and invest in growing talent and skills locally to fill the demand created by successful awareness drives.





A full discussion of these points can be found in our ‘Heritage Rewired’ document on our website: https://gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi/about-gibraltar-heritage/news/19-10-2015/heritage-campaign-list