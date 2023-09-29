Gibraltar Heritage Trust Reveals Campaign List
The Gibraltar Heritage Trust issued its campaign list earlier this summer in a series of face-to-face meetings with all political parties, however we feel it would be useful to summarise our main concerns regarding the conservation, promotion and enhancement of our heritage.
A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:
The document focuses on heritage as a public good, playing a key role in economic and social regeneration and enhancing wellbeing and mental health.
The Trust essentially has asked all political parties to:
- Champion our unique heritage by supporting systems to safeguard and promote it;
- Commit to the principles in the Heritage Vision and champion the conservation of heritage assets and their use for public benefit;
- Invest in and promote heritage assets as part of creating vibrant places to live whilst building sector skills and capacity;
Rather than providing a specific list as we have in previous election years, we have summarised these and called on Government to:
- Reinforce the step change of the 2018 Heritage Act by embarking on a programme of Heritage Audits which will determine the state of heritage assets and identify particularly those at risk.
- Fully Commit to the principles in the Heritage Vision and champion the restoration of heritage assets and their use for public benefit.
- Change the piecemeal approach to Rosia Bay and champion the development of the Rosia Bay Heritage Quarter.
- Review its approach to core heritage activities and invest in growing talent and skills locally to fill the demand created by successful awareness drives.
A full discussion of these points can be found in our ‘Heritage Rewired’ document on our website: https://gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi/about-gibraltar-heritage/news/19-10-2015/heritage-campaign-list