Outgoing Director General Publishes GHA Annual Review

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2023 .

The outgoing Director General of the GHA, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, has published share the GHA Annual Review on his last day in office. You can access the document using the attached link on GHA Digital: https://www.gha.gi/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Annual-Review-2023.pdf

The document provides an opportunity for me to share the progress the GHA have made together in the past twenty months, including:

· Key achievements in respect of the Reset, Restart, Recover programme, post pandemic.

· The GHA’s response to the Government’s Manifesto.

· Highlights of reviews and the action taken.

· Other achievements and transformation work.

· Highlights of work that is underway and due to complete in the forthcoming year.

This work has been undertaken under the new management arrangements introduced in January 2022.

Outgoing Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan OBE, said: ‘These achievements are testament to the commitment of the GHA’s staff and our ongoing promise to improve healthcare services to the people of Gibraltar. I would like to thank every single member of staff at the GHA, in partner organisations (including the Care Agency, the Housing Department, Education and many NGOs and charities) and most importantly the many patients and our patient voice group who have provided us with essential insights and suggestions. I wish everyone health and happiness for the future and will be watching with anticipation as the GHA continues to go from strength to strength’.