Caretaker Deputy Chief Minster Hosts Gibraltar Reception At Conservative Party Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 02 October 2023 .

The Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia CMG, hosted the traditional Gibraltar Reception yesterday at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The reception was well attended by senior members of the Conservative Party as well as past and present UK Government Ministers.

The Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister was joined by the UK Foreign Secretary, the Rt Hon James Cleverly, who delivered an address expressing the UK Government’s absolute support for Gibraltar.

The Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia CMG, said: “It was a pleasure to host the traditional Gibraltar reception at this year’s Conservative Party Conference on behalf of the Government. As usual, this was extremely well attended and reflects the special relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom. I would like to thank our good friend, the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, for his continued support and thank him for taking the time out of his busy schedule to speak at our reception.”



