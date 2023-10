Government Intervention At United Nations postponed Until After General Election

04 October 2023

HMGoG has confirmed that the Chief Minister’s intervention to the United Nations 4thCommittee will take place after the General Election.

The Committee Chair and Bureau have agreed to HMGOG’s request to postpone Gibraltar’s intervention until after the results of the General Election on the 12th October, where a new date is expected to be set soon after.