Gibraltar Morocco Business Association Executive Members And Gibraltar Dignitaries Attend British Moroccan Society's Gala Dinner

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2023 .

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, together with Gibraltar Federation Of Small Buisnesses, and Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council office, attended the British Moroccan Society's Gala Dinner.

A statement from the GMBA follows below:

In a splendid tribute to history and partnership, the evening of Monday, October 2, 2023, shone brilliantly as the British Moroccan Society organised a Gala Dinner to commemorate the remarkable the 100th Anniversary of the British Chamber of Commerce for Morocco (BritCham for Morocco).

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, together with Gibraltar Federation Of Small Buisnesses, and Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council office in Gibraltar had the honor to represent His Majesty's Government of Gibraltar in this charitable event that featured the esteemed presence of the British Ambassador to Morocco, Simon Martin, as the guest of honor, underscoring the charitable focus of the evening.

The organizers see the charitable Gala Dinner as a special occasion to bring together the British-Moroccan business community, including influential leaders and important contributors, who have played a significant role in doubling trade between the two kingdoms following the enactment of the Association Agreement.

The evening gave the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association (GMBA) an opportunity to discuss with different dignitaries how much the business community of Gibraltar wishes to accompany the UK in its effort to increase trade between the UK and Morocco and indeed to take a direct part in this exciting venture.

The presence of Mr. Stephen Orr, President of the British Chamber of Commerce for Morocco in the Gala Dinner. together with GMBA executive members was the ideal opportunity to offer him two commemorative £5 coins that depict the effigy of late Queen Elizabeth II, Commander Tariq Ibn Ziyad, Mons Calpe Ferry and GB Airways, produced by the Gibraltar National Mint under the initiative of the GMBA, made in tribute of the contribution and often the lifeline given by Morocco to Gibraltar from 1721 to date. These coins where officially launched on Wednesday 8th February at the Donabo botanical gardens in Tangier and hosted by the gracious Lala Malika, member of the Royal Alaoui family of Morocco.

It should be noted that Gibraltar Morocco Business Association donated two of the commemorative £5 coins to British Moroccan Society to add them to the auction to raise funds for the BMS earthquake appeal

This event shows without a doubt that the United Kingdom is extremely motivated to see its social, cultural, educational, business, and charitable connections with Morocco increase, and the GMBA’s presence alongside with the attendees from Gibraltar reaffirm His Majesty's Government of Gibraltar´s determination in strengthening its commercial ties with the Kingdom of Morocco.





