Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2023 .

The Nautilus Project hosted their 5th consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards in collaboration with the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses yesterday evening at the Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority Conference Room Themed 'One Planet, One Ocean, One Climate, One Future #Together' those present celebrated #EnergyEfficiency Day

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

1st place at this year's Gibraltar Sustainable Awards 2023 has gone to OTWO.

This year’s 17 finalists are a true testament to the diverse representation of how the Gibraltarian community is engaging with our environment :

EY Careers

The Green Beacon Award

Clubhouse Gibraltar

The Circular Economy Award

Gibraltar Pass

Award for Innovation

Metalrok LTD

The Resource Efficiency Award

Wastage Products Limited

Sustainability Vision Award

Backing The Planet

Green Business Leaders Award

The Energy Vision Group

The Energy Efficiency Award

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society

The Nature Conservation Award

Entain Careers

Sustainability Team Of The Year Award

Finsbury Trust

Daring To Be Greener Award

Price Waterhouse Coopers

Sustainability Influencers Award

Playtech

Environmental Stewardship Award

Merrick Kent

Sustainable Creations Award

Deloitte

Sustainable Rising Star Award

MH Bland

3rd Place

Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2023

ISOLAS

2nd Place

Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2023

OTWO

1st Place

Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2023

Nothing short of inspiring to witness the multifariousness at the awards ceremony Caretaker Minister John Cortes joined Lewis Stagnetto (NP), Michaela Rees (GFSB), Nick Pyle (Patron) and Miss Gibraltar, presenting the coveted awards to the very worthy recipients

Our thanks to all the participants, finalists, Nautilus Gold/Silver DofE volunteers and Nautilus #MedOceanHeroes.

Our congratulations to all the winners

The 6th #GSA is already underway!

Here's to a greener, safer, united, healthier #Gibraltar - together we can!