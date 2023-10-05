  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Gibraltar Sustainable Awards 2023

1st place at this year's Gibraltar Sustainable Awards 2023 has gone to OTWO.
 
A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:
 
The Nautilus Project hosted their 5th consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards in collaboration with the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses yesterday evening at the Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority Conference Room Themed 'One Planet, One Ocean, One Climate, One Future #Together' those present celebrated #EnergyEfficiency Day
 
This year’s 17 finalists are a true testament to the diverse representation of how the Gibraltarian community is engaging with our environment:
 
EY Careers
The Green Beacon Award 
 
 
Clubhouse Gibraltar
The Circular Economy Award
 
 
Gibraltar Pass
Award for Innovation 
 
 
Metalrok LTD
The Resource Efficiency Award 
 
 
Wastage Products Limited
Sustainability Vision Award 
 
 
Backing The Planet
Green Business Leaders Award 
 
 
The Energy Vision Group
The Energy Efficiency Award 
 
 
The Gibraltar Horticultural Society
The Nature Conservation Award
 
 
Entain Careers
Sustainability Team Of The Year Award 
 
 
Finsbury Trust
Daring To Be Greener Award 
 
 
Price Waterhouse Coopers
Sustainability Influencers Award 
 
 
Playtech
Environmental Stewardship Award 
 
 
Merrick Kent
Sustainable Creations Award 
 
 
Deloitte
Sustainable Rising Star Award 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MH Bland
3rd Place
Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2023 
 
 
 
ISOLAS
2nd Place
Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2023 
 
 
 
 
 
OTWO
1st Place
Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2023 
 
 
 
Nothing short of inspiring to witness the multifariousness at the awards ceremony Caretaker Minister John Cortes joined Lewis Stagnetto (NP), Michaela Rees (GFSB), Nick Pyle (Patron) and Miss Gibraltar, presenting the coveted awards to the very worthy recipients
 
Our thanks to all the participants, finalists, Nautilus Gold/Silver DofE volunteers and Nautilus#MedOceanHeroes.
 
Our congratulations to all the winners
 
The 6th #GSA is already underway!
 
Here's to a greener, safer, united, healthier #Gibraltar - together we can!
 
Our appreciation to Gibmaroc, Anglo Hispano, Lewis Stagnetto Ltd, Sacconne & Speed, La Patisserie, SM Seruya, Local Author Genevieve Vitale, Restsso, GSLA, Nautilus Youth Leader Alexander Sanchez-Soiza, TSN and the GSLA.
 
 
 
Photos by Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto 
