New eService To Request A Sick Note

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2023 .

New online services for a sick certificate will be available via Gov eServices.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This replaces the current process found on the GHA website.

Any person that is already registered with Gov.gi eServices and has their account linked with the GHA will have access to the service. Anyone that has not yet linked their account can do so within the Gov.gi portal. Please see the following guidance notes for assistance.

The new service uses verified information, which prepopulates the submission. This means that all you need to do is to select your ailment and the number of days that you require. This avoids errors and makes the process more reliable and quicker to manage for the applicant and GHA staff.





