CWEIC Gibraltar Visits Morocco to Explore Gibraltar-Morocco & Commonwealth Commercial Links

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2023 .

CWEIC Country Director for Gibraltar, Jared Peralta was recently in Casablanca to attend a Gala Dinner for the Centenary celebrations of the British Chamber of Commerce for Morocco, attended by the British Ambassador to Morocco Mr Simon Martin CMG as guest of honour.

Mr Peralta said:

"It was great to be able to meet with key stakeholders in Morocco and to learn more about the opportunities that exist across a wide range of emerging sectors.

“Of particular interest, I was keen to explore the opportunity of positioning Gibraltar as a stepping stone for Morocco into the Commonwealth and vice versa.

“I am excited to have identified areas of common interest which I very much look forward to develop and nurture further, alongside our continued efforts to promote trade between Gibraltar and the Commonwealth"

CWEIC is a commercial, not-for-profit membership organisation with an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment throughout the 56 Commonwealth member nations. The role of CWEIC is to use the convening power and trusted network of the Commonwealth, which is led by His Majesty The King, to drive trade and investment.

Pic: Left to right- Jared Peralta CWEIC Gibraltar Country Director, Mr Simon Martin CMG British Ambassador to Morocco