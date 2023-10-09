World Mental Health Day - GibSams 6th Anniversary

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2023 .

GibSams was founded on World Mental Health Day 10th October 2017.. The charity’s primary aim is to reduce the number of deaths by suicide in Gibraltar by providing a confidential and anonymous helpline and chat service for those in our community experiencing emotional distress.

This year we are working closely with the GHA’s Mental Health Team, the Department of Education, and other NGOs to celebrateWorld Mental Health Day.

Following on from the success of our guest speakers last year, we are delighted to welcome to Gibraltar both Steve Phillip from The Jordan Legacy (https://thejordanlegacy.com/) and Tanya Marwaha from Championing Youth Minds (https://www.championingyouthminds.com/). Steve sadly lost his son to suicide and now campaigns for a Zero Suicide Society, and Tanya as a young person has struggled with her mental health has created the resources that she helps young people care for their mental wellbeing. Over three days, coinciding with World Mental Health Day, they will share a wide variety of talks for the benefit of the whole of Gibraltar’s community.

On Monday 9th October, they will be guest speakers at an event supporting all Mental Health Charities in Gibraltar. Tickets are available from Clubhouse Charity Shop, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on the door of the event which will be taking place at The Manchester Club in Queensway at 7 pm.

On Tuesday 10th October, they will be speaking at a variety of schools for this year’s Mental Health Schools Festival. They will also be supporting the teachers with a presentation on the topic of Loss. Then, at 7pm, they will be delivering a presentation at Bayside School on “Moving Towards a Zero Suicide Society”. You can sign up now to attend this free talk - https://shorturl.at/alxGO

On Wednesday 11th October, they will be delivering presentations to Year 12 and 13’s from all senior schools between 9 to 11 am, and then another presentation on “Creating a Psychologically Safer Workplace” to Gibraltar’s business community at 12.30pm at the GFSB. Please note that whilst entrance is free, you please need to sign up prior at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..





