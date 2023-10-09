GSLP LIBS Announce Return To Full Government Counter Services If Re-Elected

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2023

The GSLP Liberals have announced the reopening off all Government counters if re-elected.

A statement from the GSLP LIBS follows below:

The GSLP Liberals have announced that, upon re-election, they will enter into discussions with Government departments that have not yet resumed a full, daily, counter service since the pandemic, with a view to returning full counter service in all departments across Government within two weeks of their re-election.

Fabian Picardo, KC, Leader of the GSLP Liberals explained that: “As a hangover from the pandemic, when all counters closed and we deployed many more services online, we have some departments that have not yet reopened to the public on a daily basis. Whilst I recognise that there is much more that can now be done online, we are still providing many services which require interaction with the public. It is also the case that, where documents need to be handed over, concerns have been raised that the process of handing documents over to security guards or documents being dropped off in relevant boxes may be causing some delay in the processing of various applications. Whilst I expect that drop boxes will be retained for those citizens who are happy to avail themselves of them, it is important that we provide the best service who the whole of our community, regardless of the specific needs of each demographic. As we open all vacancies in the Civil Service and Public Sector, we will also be able to fully man and open all counters on a daily, full-time basis. That will happen in the next 12 weeks maximum.”

The GSLP Liberals are committed, as set out in their manifesto, to work with the wonderful men and women of the Civil Service and wider Public Sector to provide our citizens and our businesses with the best service possible.





