Joint Pensioners Convention Meets With Political Parties

Written by YGTV Team on 09 October 2023 .

On Friday, representatives from the Joint Pensioners Convention held hour-long meetings with the leadership of both the GSD and GSLP/Liberal political parties.

A statement continued: “The Joint Pensioners Convention of Gibraltar (JPCG), a dedicated advocate for local pensioners, composed of the three local trade Unions and a Senior Citizens Association conducted a successful "Pensioners Forum" meeting in July at the esteemed John Mackintosh Hall. The event garnered significant attention with an impressive turnout of over 80 attendees. Since that time, the JPCG has remained committed to actively engaging with the concerns and feedback generously shared by numerous pensioners throughout Gibraltar.

“As we approach the forthcoming election, it is paramount to recognize that Gibraltar is home to more than 5,500 pensioners, constituting approximately 24% of the electorate. Unfortunately, many pensioners often voice feelings of being overlooked or unheard within the community. It is, therefore, the central mission of the JPCG to elevate the status of pensioner issues and make them a higher priority within the upcoming government administration.

“On Friday, representatives from the JPCG held hour-long meetings with the leadership of both the GSD and GSLP/GLP political parties. Following introductory exchanges, we presented some of the key concerns voiced by pensioners, including matters related to pension payments, healthcare accessibility, eGovernment services, social isolation, and the potential role of wardens in housing estates and an external ombudsman (Commissioner for Older People and Ageing). It is important to emphasize that our primary objective was not to present a mere "wish list" with immediate demands or to entertain empty promises. Instead, we aimed to establish a constructive, long-term working relationship with whichever party emerges victorious in the upcoming election.

“Both parties have demonstrated their commitment to this collaboration by promising regular meetings with the JPCG and providing direct access to the government. It is essential to underline that the JPCG is a non-partisan group, wholly focused on representing and advocating for the needs of pensioners in Gibraltar, irrespective of political affiliations.

“In conclusion, the JPCG remains steadfast in its dedication to ensuring that the voices and concerns of Gibraltar's pensioners are heard, valued, and addressed by the government, whoever may lead it in the future.”