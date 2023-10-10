Restart A Heart Day

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2023 .

The GHA will hold CPR Demonstration Sessions on Saturday 14th October to raise public awareness of what to do in the situation of a sudden cardiac arrest.

Sudden cardiac arrests are unpredictable, but recognising the signs and having the right skills to restart a heart could save a life.

GHA Staff and members of the Gibraltar Cardiac Association will host demonstration stalls at Casemates Square and by the entrance of the Tercentenary Sports Hall at the Bayside Sports Complex from 10:00am to 1:00pm.





