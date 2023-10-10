Careers.gi Website Content Update

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2023 .

Following the successful launch of www.careers.gi in June and with 10,000 views, the Gibraltar Youth Service and the CIPD Gibraltar Branch are reaching out for more written and recorded content for the site on the various career options and pathways available in Gibraltar.

A statement follows below:

The team is delighted to announce that for the next 3 years the site is sponsored by the Kusuma Trust.

The website has four main sections, enabling young people to access a range of careers-related information. The four sections are:

Career Options – Where the site visitor can access a range of information on various job sectors in Gibraltar.

Career Pathways – Higher Education, Apprenticeships (both local and UK based) or local-based training.

Career Toolkit – Applications & CVs, Interviews including Personal Development & Transferable Skills.

Career Insights – Interesting & inspiring career stories and ‘a day in the life of’ stories.

The website aims to provide information on the wide variety of careers available locally and inspire young people to choose a career pathway relevant to Gibraltar.

The team would like to continue to populate the site with updated content with the next scheduled video recording dates and content update on Thursday 19th & Friday 20th October.

If your department, organisation or business wants to get involved or you have an interesting career story to tell, then please complete the following interest form: https://forms.gle/ftgqnxRDVy6mwcyL6





