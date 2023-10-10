Gibraltar’s Santa Dash is Coming to Town

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2023 .

Dozens of Santa Clauses are set to race through Gibraltar’s streets once again during a festive fundraiser on Tuesday 5 December.

Organised by Gibraltar’s Carpe Diem Running Club, the 3km Santa Dash is now in its third year and will be raising funds for GBC’s Open Day.

Last year’s event saw around 50 Santas running through the city centre after raising several hundred pounds for charity.

A spokesman for the Carpe Diem Running Club, said there are a few changes to the event this year.

“We are encouraging more people to dress up this year by offering prizes for the best male, female and child’s fancy dress outfit.

“We’ve also teamed up with The Wine Shop on Main Street, so that everyone who crosses the finish line will get a free commemorative Santa Dash wine glass — filled with wine of course!

“We’ll also have chocolates and soft drinks for the children who take part and non- alcoholic wine for runners who don’t fancy a tipple. What's more, there will be jamon and cheese to help replace all those calories burned during the festive run!

“Entry is only £5 per person and all the money goes to charity. Last year we had a great turnout, and the atmosphere was amazing. It's not every day you see around 50 Santa Clause’s running through town. So, this year we want to see even more Santa’s take up the dash, or dawdle, for a great cause.”

Starting at 6.30pm, the run will begin and finish outside the Wine Shop at 202/204 Main Street.

GBC Open Day is an annual fundraiser, which sees the whole community on the Rock come together to raise thousands of pounds for local causes.

For more information and to sign up, visit the Carpe Diem Running Club's social media channels on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter -- or scan the QR code on the poster.