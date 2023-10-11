‘Stoptober’ Helping Thousands To Quit Smoking

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2023 .

Public Health Gibraltar is launching its annual "Stoptober" smoking cessation campaign to encourage individuals to quit smoking and improve their health. This year's campaign emphasizes the importance of seeking support and highlights the GHA's Smoking Cessation Clinic as a valuable resource for those looking to kick the habit.

A statement follows below:

The GHA's Smoking Cessation Clinic is available to provide support and guidance to individuals who are ready to quit smoking. If you or a loved one are interested in quitting smoking, we encourage you to reach out to the GHA's Smoking Cessation Clinic at 200 52441.

The GHA Consultant Oncologist, Dr Cristina Lopez Escola, said: “It is alarming to note that 95% of lung cancer cases in Gibraltar have a current or previous history of smoking. This statistic serves as a stark reminder ofthe harmful effects of smoking on our health, particularly the risk of developing lung cancer. Stopping smoking is the best way to reduce this risk and significantly improve overall health.”

Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, added: “According to the UK National Health Service, individuals are three times more likely to successfully quit smoking when they receive support. The GHA's Smoking Cessation Clinic offers a range of evidence-based interventions tailored to each individual's needs. Quitting smoking at any stage can lead to immediate health benefits and significantly reduce the risk of developing smoking-related diseases, such as lung cancer, heart disease, and chronic respiratory conditions.”

It's Never Too Late to Quit!





