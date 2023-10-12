Duke Of Edinburgh's International Award Recognises Adult Volunteers

Written by YGTV Team on 12 October 2023 .

On the 3rd October the Board of Trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Gibraltar invited 54 active adult volunteers to the Convent to celebrate the many hours of service and support which adults, from a wide range of backgrounds, have given towards supporting the development of young people over the years.

A statement from the Duke Of Edinburgh's International Award Gibraltar follows below:

The adult volunteers included Award Leaders, Adventurous Journey Supervisors and Assessors and Award Co-ordinators (who work directly with the young people and are involved with them from enrolment through to receiving their Bronze, Silver or Gold Awards) in addition to those who manage the operations of the various Award Operators in managerial, governance and financial control roles who support all the above by delivering training, managing premises and equipment, and facilitating the annual presentation ceremonies.

The voluntary service of all these adult volunteers is fundamental for the operation of the Award in Gibraltar and the delivery of the Award to young people would not be possible without them.

National Chairman of the Award, Dale Cruz said: “The value and contribution by each adult volunteer is immeasurable, however, to provide some context on the immense contribution by these amazing individuals in Gibraltar we estimated that these volunteers have over their lifetime of service given almost 2.5 million hours of their time to support young people stretching back almost 50 years. This would have a monetary value, at current minimum wage rates, of almost £21 million! That is an awesome amount by any standard and thus the service these adults have given, and continue to give, cannot be underestimated or ignored.”

At the event, their efforts were celebrated, and the following received adult recognition certificates presented by His Excellency The Governor reflecting their individual years of service. These included:

10 to 15 years’ service:

Mandy Pitchford

Marie Wallace

Romany Vinent

Sarah-Ann Pitaluga

Jonathan Saccone

Jonhenry Mauro

Mark Rodriguez

Mike Sene

Paul Llanelo

Katrina Golt

Tasmin Griffith

Michael Adamberry

Richard Montado

29 years’ service:

Marie Nieves Sené

Kenneth Cardona

A big thank you to all the volunteers.

The Board of Trustees also took the opportunity to present a Recognition Certificate to Chronicle photographer, Johnny Bugeja, who has since time immemorial been there covering Award events and participants.

For over sixty years, millions of young people have participated and received Awards, with millions more benefiting from its impact on communities around the world. Through non-formal education, the Award can play a critical role in a young person’s personal development and is achievable by any young person who wants to accept the challenge.

The Award gives young people, aged 14 to 24, the opportunity to experience challenges and adventures, acquire new skills and make new friends. Young people who do the Award become more confident and resilient, and develop skills in areas such as communication, problem solving and leadership. This in turn impacts on their communities, who see improvements in areas including employability, health and well-being, and educational attainment. The Award aims to help young people become #WorldReady via non-formal education.





