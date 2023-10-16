BSc Mental Health Nursing Open Day

Written by YGTV Team on 16 October 2023 .

The University of Gibraltar, in partnership with the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA), have announced an upcoming open event for a proposed BSc (Hons) Mental Health Nursing programme at the University.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

Designed to shape the future of mental healthcare in Gibraltar, this degree will seek to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to identify, understand, and creatively respond to the multifaceted factors that influence mental health and well-being in our society today.

Interested? Join us:

Event Details

Date: Wednesday 18th October 2023

Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Location: University of Gibraltar, Europa Point Campus

At the open evening, prospective students, their families, and anyone interested in the programme will have the opportunity to:

Learn more about the proposed BSc (Hons) Mental Health Nursing programme Interact with faculty members who are passionate about mental health nursing and engage with professionals already working within the mental health service in order to gain insights into the industry.

3.Explore the state-of-the-art facilities at the University of Gibraltar's Europa Point Campus and experience the vibrant learning environment that awaits future mental health students.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative educational experience that will make a positive impact on mental health in Gibraltar. Join us at the University of Gibraltar's open evening, where you can explore the future of mental health nursing and find your place in this vital field.

To RSVP for the event, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bsc-hons-in-mental-health nursing-open-evening-tickets-731210719947?aff=oddtdtcreator





