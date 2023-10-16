A History of Gibraltar’s Telephone Services

Written by YGTV Team on 16 October 2023 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has organised a talk with author and speaker Malcolm Beanland of ‘Gibraltar Calling: a History of Telephone Services in Gibraltar 1886 – 2001’ this Wednesday 18th October at 7pm in the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall.

Malcolm will give an insight into the development of telephone communications on the Rock up to the present day; the invention of the telephone by Alexander Graham Bell in 1876, the part played by The Eastern Telegraph Company, and part played by many Gibraltarians employed by the City Council and the Government of Gibraltar in the development of Telephone services throughout the 20th Century and until what is today Gibtelecom. He also explores the importance of telephone services to residents and businesses of Gibraltar throughout nearly 140 years.

This talk is open to members of the public and is being sponsored by Gibtelecom. Booking is essential. Call 20042844 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to secure your place.