Gibraltar Morocco Business Association Executive Members Congratulate Ministers

Written by YGTV Team on 17 October 2023 .

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association has congratulated all Ministers of the Government of Gibraltar after the Government´s announcement of ministerial portfolios.

A statement from GMBA follows below:

Your responsibilities are critical to our nation's progress and development. We are confident that your leadership, vision, and hard work will contribute significantly to the well-being of our citizens and the growth of our nation. We wish you the best of success in your new role and look forward to witnessing the positive changes and advancements that you will bring.

Notably, and for the first time, Minister Dr. John Cortes in addition to his responsibilities, is entrusted to be the minister in charge with responsibility for developing further relationships with the Kingdom of Morocco, which represents a significant step towards enhancing Gibraltar's ties with Morocco.

As the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, we are eagerly looking forward to collaborating with Minister Dr. John Cortes in furthering business and trade relations between Gibraltar and Morocco. We believe that his expanded role will pave the way for strengthening these ties and creating opportunities for economic growth and cooperation between our regions.

