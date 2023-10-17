Action For Housing Sends Letter To Minister With Housing Cases

Below follows a letter from Action For Housing to the Minister for Housing Pat Orfila:

Dear Minister,

May we offer our congratulations to you on being elected to government. Action for Housing has always worked closely with the Minister for Housing and their department. We hope this long-standing and productive relationship continues.

We hereby enclose a list of ten sample cases which show the very long-term applicants, most of whom are on the medical list and have to wait a terribly long time for government rental accommodation.

During the last decade we have repeatedly reminded government of the need to construct housing for rental other than for pensioners. Regrettably our calls fell on deaf ears thus causing a serious backlog on the waiting list. We are pleased to see that this ill thought policy has been reversed and that you will now construct housing for rental. We very much hope that this will become reality as soon as possible.

Be mindful of the fact that we are not advocating for these particular applicants, who constitute a snapshot of a much larger reality, but rather to show you the magnitude and seriousness of our housing situation and how it impacts on some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

We look forward to meeting with you to review our housing situation to see how best to tackle what is a complex and varied social issue.

Given the public importance of this matter we are publishing this letter including the cases mentioned albeit omitting those details which could be used to identify them.

Yours faithfully,

Sample list of Cases of Long Term Applicants:

Applied for housing in 2014. We took this case on in February 2020, at which time they were 17th on the medical A+ list. They are now 3rd on the said list. It has taken them 44 months to go up 14 positions on the list.

Applied for Housing in 2013. We took the case in late 2020, at which time they were 23rd on the 3 RKB list. They are currently 7th on the list. They have gone up 16 positions in 34 months.

Applied for Housing in 2019. We took the case in 2021, at which time the applicant was 15th on the social A list. To-date it has taken the applicant 30 months to go up 6 positions.

Applied for Housing in 2015. We took the case in 2021 at which time they were 50th on the 3RKB list. To-date it has taken them 29 months to go up 9 positions.

Applied for Housing in 2014. We took the case in 2021, at which time they were 38th on the 4RKB list. To-date it has taken them 30 months to go up 25 positions.

Applied for Housing in 2018. We took the case in 2021, at which time they were 12th on the medical A list. To-date it has taken 28 months for this applicant to go up 1 position.

Applied for housing in 2012. We took this case on in 2021, at which time the applicant was 81st on the 1RKB list. In 2022 they were placed on the medical A+ list at the 33rd position. To-date it has taken 17 months to go up 6 positions.

Applied for Housing in 2011. We took the case in 2021, at which time they were 1st on medical B list and 42 on the 2RKB list. Presently they are 37th on the normal list and 22nd on the medical A+ list. Very slow progress on both lists.

Applied for Housing in 2011. We took the case in 2017. In 2018 the applicant was placed on the medical A list on the 29th position and sat there for the next 56 months. To-date it has taken them 4 years and 8 months to go up 20 positions. They were also placed on the Medical A+ list and after being on the list since January 2011 it will take many more years before this applicant is given an allocation.