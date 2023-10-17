Gibtelecom Introduces Office 365 Cloud Backup-As-A-Service To Elevate Business Data

Written by YGTV Team on 17 October 2023 .

Gibtelecom introduced their latest product, Office 365 Cloud Backup-as-a-Service, at a launch event held at the Queen’s Picturehouse and Eatery last week.

The addition of this service to an ever-growing bouquet of Cloud products on offer, marks a significant leap forward in the company’s commitment to providing cutting edge solutions that cater for the evolving needs of businesses in today’s digital age.

Over several decades, Gibtelecom has positioned itself as a strategic partner for leading operators and software providers, irrespective of their size. With the introduction of Office 365 Cloud Backup-as-a-Service, Gibtelecom aims to empower businesses to take control of their digital assets, providing a safety net that ensures the integrity and availability of their vital data. Integrating directly with Microsoft tenancies, the service safeguards critical information including emails, documents, calendars, and more, shielding them from accidental deletions, hardware failures, or cyber-attacks.

The product’s user-friendly interface and advanced encryption protocols guarantee a seamless experience while upholding the highest standards of security.Hosted within Gibtelecom’s main data centres in Gibraltar, the local service allows a level of adaptability to ensure businesses can strike a perfect balance between data protection and operational efficiency.

Utilising carrier-grade internet connectivity and around-the-clock management and monitoring, customers remain in control of their data complete with a user-friendly self-service portal. “At Gibtelecom, we understand the indispensable value of data for businesses.

The launch of Office 365 Cloud Backup as a Service reflects our dedication to empowering businesses with robust, reliable, and user-friendly solutions,” said Danny Hook, Director of Enterprise at Gibtelecom. “This product is not just a service, it’s a promise of data security in an unpredictable digital landscape.”

The launch event, held in The Queen’s Picture House and Eatery, was a resounding success, bringing together industry leaders, technology enthusiasts, and representatives from various local businesses, with delicious food, live music, and a signature cocktail to complete the event.

Office 365 Cloud Backup-as-a-Service stands as a testament to Gibtelecom’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of modern enterprises.

In an era where data vulnerability poses significant threats, this service offers a robust shield against potential disasters, ensuring business continuity, and enhancing operational efficiency.

The service is now available for local businesses seeking a proactive and comprehensive data protection strategy.

To learn more about this innovative offering, visit gibtele.com/business/hosting- and-cloud-services/ office365backup or contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to speak to an Account Manager directly.